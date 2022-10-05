Asaph listening session on tonight

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO’s hip-hop poster boy Asaph will be hosting a listening session for his new EP tonight at Havana in Bulawayo.

Cocktail lovers are going to get a taste of Big Mhofu.

The rapper told Chronicle Showbiz that his latest offering seeks to reclaim and cement his spot as one of the elite rappers in Zimbabwe.

“Big Mhofu is about me reclaiming my identity as one of the best the city has ever seen. The seven-track offering features Bhekiwe and Ganyaz JR. Me reclaiming my identity is about more than just being the best rapper. It’s about remembering the person I was raised to be. Reclaiming my identity is about letting go of all the trauma, addictions and insecurities that can weight you down in this life.

“It’s about reclaiming the spark that made me want to write about the City I’m from and make songs that could inspire the Nation to stand together as one people if we want to bring change. It’s about rebuilding my confidence and not being limited by the shame that comes with making bad decisions in a small city. It’s about continuing Gods mission. This is my rebirth, this is my rededication, this is BIG MHOFU,” said the Thebelele hitmaker.

Ever since Asaph signed a recording deal with Def Jam Recordings Africa, stakes and expectations have never been higher for him.

This year, he was one of the headline acts at the Victoria Falls Carnival. – @eMKlass_49