“Awa Khiwe are you married?” most asked question on artiste’s Q&A

Showbiz Reporter

TALENTED Ndebele rap queen, Awa Khiwe on Sunday availed herself to fans on social media by giving them a platform to ask her questions which she gladly responded to.

Unsurprisingly, the most asked question was “Awa Khiwe, are you married?” to which the artiste responded countless times by saying: “Yes, I tied the knot last year.”

As if in doubt, more and more people kept asking her that question in different ways.

Other than her relationship status, followers did not miss the opportunity to get to know the Ngeke Bengimele hit-maker as they asked numerous questions about her inspiration, favourite music, age, hometown and music.

Below are some of the questions and her responses.

Q. How do you feel about being one the best female MCs from Zimbabwe, and pretty much, one of the best and most authentic artistes?

A. Wow, thank you so much. It’s an honour to see people appreciating me and my work because when I started, the whole tribal look was a risky move in Hip-hop. Many said it wouldn’t work so my heart melts whenever people show love. It inspires me to do more.

Q. Who inspires you career-wise?

A. Berita

Q. What are the challenges that you overcame in the music industry, be it abroad or here in the City of Kings and Queens?

A. I can write a book. It’s been a tough road, and still is, but the biggest challenge when I started, was getting platforms to showcase my music and getting music to the people. The world is a global village now thanks to social media which helped me to overcome many challenges. I also pray a lot.

Q. What has kept you going and getting recognition in the music industry?

A. Support from wonderful people like you.

Q. Do u know how great you are? I believe you are so underestimated.

A. Thank you so much. Sometimes I am tempted to say I am, but I always try not to see myself as a great person or artist because I always want to be chasing greatness. I don’t ever want to reach a point where I say “I’m great” because I would stop trying to be great and lose my greatness.

Q. When can we expect an album?

A. This year.

Q. Can we expect a few collaborations with select Zimbabwean artistes?

A. Yes, lots of them.

Q. Ever thought of doing a remix of one of Cal Vin’s songs in his honour like a remix of Thabani remix?

A. Cal Vin and I did a song before his untimely passing. The song is on my album.

Q. Is there any chance you can do a collaboration with Tafadzwa “Asaph” Tarukwana?

A. Asaph and I are cooking something.

Q. Would you consider a collaboration with Holy Ten or even Volts JT?

A. I would love to work with them, they are amazing.

Q. How much do you charge for a feature?

A. It depends on the terms and conditions of the project.

Q. When can we expect you in Bulawayo?

A. I always come home to visit my family and friends, but I have never done a show because that needs proper investment and marketing. When the time is right and I have enough resources to do a proper show, I will do it.