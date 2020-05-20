Baby drowns in bucket

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A ONE-YEAR-OLD baby drowned in a bucket full of water after her grandmother left her unattended in Fort Rixon.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 4PM in Mbili Village.

He said the old woman left her one year three-month-old granddaughter playing in the bedroom while she was working in the kitchen.

“I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death case involving a one year three-month-old baby. The baby was at home with her grandmother who left her playing in the bedroom as she went to carry out some chores in the kitchen. A few minutes later she found that her grandchild had drowned in a bucket full of water. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and investigations are underway,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

He urged guardians not to leave children unattended for a long time especially if they are in an environment that could endanger their lives.

In another incident, an illegal gold panner died after a mine shaft collapsed in Gwanda.

Chief Insp Philisani Ndebele said the incident occurred on Sunday at around 5PM at Bina mine area.

He said the now deceased Tedious Munyevu (39) from Garikai area in Gwanda was working with another man when the shaft collapsed and rocks fell on him.

“I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death case which occurred in Bina Mine area.

The now deceased was illegally panning for gold with his counterpart. They went down into a 1,7-metre-deep and while they were working in it the shaft collapsed and some rocks fell on Munyevu’s back and head,” he said.

“His colleague managed to pull him out of the shaft with the assistance of a passerby while he was still alive. They took him home where he died a few hours later.”

Chief Insp Ndebele urged people to desist from engaging in illegal gold panning activities as that endangers their lives. He also urged people to seek medical help in case of accidents and not harbor injured people in their homes.

“Even when people are injured while conducting illegal activities, they must seek medical assistance. In this case Munyevu’s partner took him home instead of rushing him to the hospital in order to get professional assistance. Maybe his life could have been spared,” he said.

“As police we would also like to urge mine owners and managers to ensure that their workers have safety clothing at all times. Equipment also needs to be frequently assessed to ensure that it’s in good condition.”

@DubeMatutu