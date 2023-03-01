Badminton umpiring course set for Bulawayo

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Badminton Association (BDA) are set to host a badminton regional umpiring course at King George VI School on Friday and Saturday as they seek to revive the sport.

Registration for the workshop is pegged at US$30 and is open to all interested in getting to learn more about one of the oldest sports in history.

The workshop will be a pathway for those who are willing to serve as umpires in any tournament as it is mandatory for all match officials to be accredited with the course. Without the required accreditation, one cannot take charge of any match.

“For one to serve as an umpire or lines judge or referee in badminton, they must be accredited with this course. Note, all badminton association courses have certificates after completion,” said BDA president, Tatenda Mamina.

The training course also comes at the right moment as the province is set to host an inaugural tournament in the Southern region of the country and attendees at the workshop will get the chance to officiate in the championship. They will take charge of matches alongside national officials.

Badminton is a racquet sport played using racquets to hit a shuttlecock across a net. Although it may be played with larger teams, the most common forms of the game are singles and doubles. It is often played as a casual outdoor activity in a yard or on a beach, however, formal games are played on a rectangular indoor court. Points are scored by striking the shuttlecock with the racquet and landing it within the opposing side’s half of the court. – @brandon_malvin