Ballance retires from professional cricket

Mehluli Sibanda

[email protected]

FORMER England and Yorkshire batsman, Gary Ballance, who in December switched allegiance to Zimbabwe his country of birth, has announced retirement from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect.

In a statement released through Professional Cricketers’ Association, the 33-year old Ballance said the decision to call time on his professional cricket career had come after much thought.

Below is the full statement:

“After much thought, I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect.

“I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team. However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigors of professional sport and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice, should I carry on. I wish them every success going forward.

“I have been fortunate to have some incredibly memorable moments in cricket, winning County Championships with Yorkshire and gaining the ultimate honour of representing England and Zimbabwe. I want to thank all of my clubs, coaches, support staff, teammates and supporters for their guidance and encouragement over my career, it has been a privilege.

“It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.

“I will be making no further comments on my decision at this time.”

Ballance, given a two-year contract by Zimbabwe Cricket in December 2022 represented the Chevrons in all the three formats in international cricket, his last being a One Day International against Netherlands at Harare Sports Club on March 25 when he scored 64 runs to inspire Zimbabwe to a seven wicket triumph, which saw them win three-match series 2-1.

He also scored a hundred against West Indies at Queens Sports Club, which saw Zimbabwe draw the first Test at Queens Sports Club in February. – @Mdawini_29