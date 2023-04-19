Prominent Bulawayo Surgeon dies

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

RENOWNED Bulawayo surgeon Dr Kelvin Tendai Kaseke has died.

He was 44.

Dr Kaseke died at Avenues Clinic in Harare, where he was seeking medical treatment, after developing an illness.

United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), Acting Clinical Director Dr Harrison Rambanapasi, confirmed his passing.

“He passed on at around midnight. He suffered a short illness, he fell ill about two weeks ago and had to seek treatment. He developed an emergency while he was there, where he was bleeding in the head.

“He also was suffering from hypertension, which likely contributed to his condition. It is unfortunate that he failed to respond to treatment and succumbed to the illness,” said Dr Rambanapasi.

Dr Rambanapasi said the medical fraternity had lost a senior and well-versed surgeon.

“He was a senior surgeon at UBH. He held one of the highest offices in the history of Zimbabwe’s medical history. UBH has lost a brilliant surgeon, his family too. He was a loving and responsible man.

“The greatest blow is on the medical fraternity. I personally worked with him and I gained a lot of knowledge and expertise from him. I must say I am truly gutted by his death,” said Dr Rambanapasi.

He said information on funeral and burial proceedings would be announced by the family.