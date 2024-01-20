BANGO COMMUNITY GETS WINGS TO FLY…as Air Force partners villagers to build new secondary school

The Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter carrying commanders was a spectacle for villagers and school children who attended the hand over ceremony of Bango Secondary School classroom block which was constructed through the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund in Mangwe District yesterday. Picture: Eliah Saushoma

Peter Matika in Mangwe

A NEW secondary school has been established in Ward 10 Mangwe District under Chief Bango in Matabeleland South province following a successful partnership between the Air Force of Zimbabwe and villagers in the area.

The first classroom block was officially commissioned yesterday while the construction of the second block has commenced with other critical infrastructure underway.

The establishment of the new school will go a long way in enhancing access to quality education and cutting long distances travelled by learners.

The Air Force of Zimbabwe, through its charity fund, assisted villagers who have since 2002 been saving funds to construct the school.

Air vice Marshal Biltim Chingono, who was the guest of honour at the event said the Air Force is committed to assisting vulnerable communities hence the charity fund was created especially to assist in the development of community projects like schools.

“The Air Force Commander created the charity fund to assist in the development of our communities countrywide. The fund targets groups or individuals and in this case, it is an entire community made up of villages that came together to build a school,” said Air Vice-Marshal Chingono.

He said the Air Force did not hesitate to assist with the building of the block after it learnt of the situation.

“The villagers had been struggling to complete the construction of the block and we then came in and assisted with building materials. This was after the board unanimously agreed on the decision.

“As it is, the villagers have also set up a trust fund in which some of their families in the diaspora are contributing money to fund the completion of the second block,” said Air Vice-Marshal Chingono.

Project manager, Ms Tariro Chauke, said villagers have been funding the project with little impact for years back.

“We were fortunate to also access funds from the constituency development fund. We then formed a co-operative known as the Bango Development Association that includes diasporans, locals and villagers,” she said.

“We managed to build the block up to foundation level in 2002 but due to lack of funds we suspended work.”

Ms Chauke said they resumed building in 2015 and managed to reach roof level before the structure was destroyed by strong winds. She said in 2020 they decided to approach the Air Force for assistance.

“They then came and assessed our plight in 2021 and then we began construction in 2023 on the 1st of June. As you can see the project is going on well and we have even managed to build a second block, which is 65 percent complete,” she said.

“The reason behind the construction of the school is to cut the long distances our children walk to school. Some walk 16 kilometres just to access education.”

Ms Chauke said they have since approached relevant stakeholders in the Ministry of Education to register the school, which they hope to open in April this year.

“Children walk to St Joseph’s, which is 12 kilometres from here, others walk to Khalanyoni located 16 kilometres away and Hlanganani, which is 12 kilometres away,” she said.

“Some children dropped out of school because of the long distances and some prefer to cross the borders to South Africa or Botswana to seek employment,” said Ms Chauke.

She said some learners had become addicted to drugs and harmful substances and hoped that the new school is going to make a difference.

“We are still sourcing funds to complete and build more structures and we hope we will be done in time for the second term,” said Ms Chauke.

Chief Bango who was also present at the commissioning of the school said he was happy with the way villagers are showing unity of purpose in driving development.

“This is what we love to see. It is fulfilling to the heart. Children have been walking long distances and with this new school we hope to see a change. We are grateful to the Air Force of Zimbabwe for this great gift and hope to continuously work with them,” said Chief Bango.