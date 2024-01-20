COMMENT: Mine safely, observe rules, regulations, avoid unnecessary loss of lives

MINISTER of Mines and Mining Development Cde Zhemu Soda has said artisanal miners (makorokoza) must stop operations now because of the extreme risks of flooding as well as collapsing of shafts and tunnels as a result of the incessant rains being received across the country.

Most pits are now a no-go area because they are now death traps. Mining in these pits or disused mines during the rainy season is a very risky undertaking which must be avoided to save lives.

Those that continue mining in these pits or disused mines are therefore putting their lives at risk as most of these pits or disused mines collapse during the rainy season.

Recently 15 artisanal miners registered under Metallon Gold’s Redwing Mine operating in the Tsapauta area of Penhalonga, were trapped when the mineshaft collapsed. They were rescued four days later in what is seen as near miraculous rescue.

In September last year, a group of 42 artisanal miners working in a mine at Bay Horse in Chegutu were trapped after a shaft collapsed. Rescue workers managed to pull out 22 alive while 20 others were killed.

Minister Soda said on Monday that it was important for artisanal miners to stop operations during the rainy season to save lives.

“As a precaution, small-scale miners are advised to completely stop mining altogether and resume when the rains stop. The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development inspectors will be in full force to ensure that there is compliance with all governance requirements and those who flout regulations risk being prosecuted,” he said.

The country continues to lose lives in mining mishaps which could be avoided if those involved observe mining safety rules and regulations. Most of the miners who are trapped in pits or disused mines are illegal gold panners who do not pay attention to safety rules and regulations.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development has repeatedly warned miners to ensure they observe mining safety rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives in mine accidents. Mining can positively transform people’s lives if it is done in a sustainable and safe way.

We are therefore calling on citizens to avoid putting their lives at risk by engaging in illegal and dangerous mining activities especially during the rainy season like now.

It is a fact that Zimbabwe is endowed with rich minerals which include, gold, platinum, chrome, iron and coal among others. The challenge therefore is to ensure that even small-scale miners exploit these minerals in a sustainable and safe way.

The present generation has an obligation to bequeath these riches to future generations and this is only possible if the mining is sustainable.

The community leaders such as chiefs, headmen and councillors must ensure that those exploiting their natural resources such as minerals are doing it in a sustainable way and those that refuse to comply should not be allowed to mine.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the police should assist the local leadership to enforce strict mining rules and regulations. Mining activities should not just be safe but should also protect the environment.