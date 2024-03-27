BBA educates primary school teachers

Innocent Kurira,[email protected]

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) is running a coaching clinic for the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) aimed at ensuring basketball talent is nurtured from a young age.

The clinic is taking place at Tennyson Primary School in Ilanda.

It began on Tuesday and will conclude on Thursday.

Educating those teachers involved in the game improves the quality of basketball played at grassroots level up to senior according to BBA secretary-general Francis Dube.

“We are excited to be hosting this course. The idea is to have the teachers train upcoming players the correct techniques and rules of the game. Hopefully, we have more of these programmes in the future and we even spread them to secondary schools as well,” said Dube.

This course is being conducted by veteran basketball coach Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu and Highlanders coach Theodore Weale.

