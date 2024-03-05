Behind the scenes: The challenges and hopes of Bulawayo’s unknown artistes

Sipepisiwe Moyo

BULAWAYO, a city teeming with artistic talent, is home to many artistes who, for various reasons, have yet to step into the limelight. These artistes, often performing only for their families, friends, or even just their reflections, are a testament to the untapped potential that exists within the city’s art sector.

‘Chronicle Showbiz’ had the opportunity to speak with some of these artistes and their stories revealed a common thread of challenges and aspirations.

Dion Mazivisa, known as Slim D, is an up-and-coming hip-hop artiste from Luveve, Bulawayo. He embarked on his musical journey in 2015 and entered the studio in 2019. Despite working on numerous projects, a setback occurred when he lost a mixtape to thieves during the Covid-19 lockdown. This event discouraged him, leading to a brief hiatus. However, the passion for music that resided deep within him couldn’t be suppressed. In 2023, he revived his music career and now that he has completed his studies, he plans to devote more time to his music.

Dion highlighted the lack of sponsorship and financial resources as significant obstacles to the success of emerging artistes. He also pointed out that many artistes struggle with time management, making it challenging to balance work and art.

“Upcoming artistes try very hard to copy industrial trends, ditching their own styles which only hurts them and their creativity, so we end up having many artistes sounding like one successful musician such as Holy Ten, just to try and break the algorithm and audience, we also do not know who to approach and have no knowledge on how we can monetise our music,” he said.

Farai Ushe, a gospel artiste residing in Romney Park, echoed Dion’s sentiments. He began his musical journey in 2009 and has faced similar challenges, particularly in the area of finances.

“As upcoming artistes, the biggest challenge we are faced with is in the area of finances and I have been looking for sponsorship to no avail. I have also tried to raise funds for my music career but due to demand and pressure on other necessities, I ended up spending those savings,” he shared.

Barkley Magota, known as King Shadow, is a multi-talented artiste who wears many hats – singer, rapper, songwriter, producer, sound engineer and dreadlock specialist. He has been active since 2015 and shares the same sentiments as his fellow artistes.

“As an upcoming artiste, I had trouble getting the right equipment, getting a place to record, I had trouble getting beats as I had no equipment to make beats for a long time, but with time I have managed to have my own studio set up, singles are available, albums are available and will be dropped very soon, but I am yet to find sponsorship for my projects that is going to boost my movement in the industry,” he said.

Writer, arts critic, columnist, and television producer, Raisedon Baya said:

“The challenges are all the same, lack of training, lack of supportive environment, funding challenges. The market is unpredictable, not sustainable, lack of structures or institutions that push for the formalisation of the sector.”

He went on to indicate that sponsorship is not the answer, upcoming artistes need an environment that allows them to produce and sell their products.

“But the biggest challenge is that ,the creative sector is one big informal sector, no systems, blurred rules, unclear policies and an each man for himself kind of thing,” he said.