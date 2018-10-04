Berita’s first solo in Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOR the first time in her career, South Africa-based Bulawayo songbird Berita Khumalo will hold a solo performance in her home city, something she describes as exciting and nerve wrecking.

The last time the talented artiste, who is the voice behind hits Thandolwethu and Mwana Wamai that featured Oliver Mtukudzi and the late Hugh Masekela performed in Bulawayo, was during the 2013 Kalawa Homecoming Party at Queens Sports Club.

And tomorrow evening, the award-winning afro-soul musician, who is now pursuing a solo career, will perform at Red Café with the help of Outfit Band.

The free show is part of her Sadc tour that started in Malawi last week.

After her Bulawayo sojourn, the tour will take her to Harare where she will perform at the Jakaranda Music Festival with Oliver Mtukudzi, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and MiCasa on Saturday.

Berita said performing in Bulawayo was great as this would give her the opportunity to closely interact with people from her hometown.

“I’m excited to be performing in Bulawayo. I haven’t done so alone and as I’ve always been with Kalawa so I’m looking forward to taking to the stage. This will also be an opportunity for people to get to know me up close as they may know the music, but not know the face behind the voice,” said Berita.

She said during the show, fans will experience an intimate performance from her.

“I have three albums and on one of them, there’s a song called Bulawayo. I hope people will love it. I’ve never performed it live.”

Going forward, Berita said she will be performing across Africa in order to spread her music as she prepares to release a new album next year.

“I’ve been composing new music and at the same time, working on my new album that I’ll hopefully release next year.

“Also next year, I’ll try to concentrate on performing internationally and exploring the diaspora market.”