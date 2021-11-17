Best DJ, Mzoe hosts RoilBAA celebratory gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

VETERAN DJ, Mzoe will this Saturday set ablaze the city as he hosts a celebratory gig for his Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Club DJ Award win.

The event will be held at The Boundary with attendees set to get free photoshoots with the accolade and the winner.

DJ Mzoe said the show will feature a number of club DJ’s who he has worked with in the past and have been instrumental to his success.

“This Saturday, we’ll be celebrating with a team of club DJ’s that include Nopsa, Zetfactor, Kead Wikead, Nicky Micks, Henry Hp, Hilili Master and Sir Mindlocy. I’ve also invited my friends and family to come and celebrate with me.

“We’ll also be giving out prizes so as to thank people who’ve supported me,” said DJ Mzoe.

On clinching the award, DJ Mzoe said: “This is a dream come true and I’d like to thank each and everyone across the industry for believing in me. I promise them nothing more than fun every time I take to the decks.” – @mthabisi_mthire

