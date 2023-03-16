Best performing top civil servants announced

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

MINISTER of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka is the best overall performing minister in Zimbabwe while his permanent secretary, Dr John Basera also came out tops among his peers.

Record wheat harvest of 375 000 tonnes in 2022 was among the Land ministry’s best performances

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava came second.

According to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana, 19 out of 21 Cabinet Ministers were evaluated, two ministers excelled beyond expectation while 15 met their targets and two performed below set targets.

Of permanent secretaries performance, one performed above set target, 15 managed to meet their targets and four performed below targets.

Today, 16 March a review performance contracts ceremony for Cabinet Ministers among other senior civil servants and chief executive officers for parastatals and local authorities was held in Harare.