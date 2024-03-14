Billiat pays courtesy call at State House

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat yesterday paid a courtesy call at the State House where President Mnangagwa expressed Government’s commitment in support for local sport.

The former Warriors star, who now turns out for Yadah was accompanied on the visit by the team’s owner, Walter Magaya.

Billiat recently returned home and signed for Yadah after spending 13 years of playing topflight football in South Africa. His return sparked a lot of interests with clubs jostling for his signature

President Mnangagwa told the midfield talisman that he was welcome back home.

“Welcome back home son,” he said.

“Remember this is your home, it is your ground of breeding and your ground for strong performances. Please tell your other friends wherever they are to continue lifting the flag of the country and tell them we will continue to support them as much as we can, even in the sporting fraternity.”

Billiat was unveiled by Yadah at the newly-constructed The Heart Stadium two weeks ago amid pomp and fanfare.

The midfielder, who made his debut for Yadah last week when making a late cameo in the away game at Hwange, said he still has a lot to offer, at 33 years. He was overawed by the reception he got back home.

“My confidence was raised when I saw the Heart Stadium being officially opened. I realised that as a nation we are now taking sport very seriously.

I thank you for coming to officially open such a stadium.

“I am feeling great love in Zimbabwe and I am encouraging others that are out there that Zimbabweans are truly loving and receiving and it’s a moment of reviving my career.

“I am still energetic, I am still hungry to do more and I feel that my agility and my texture allows me to perform for quite some time.”