Black Umfolosi: 40 years, not out

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

An imbube ensemble, Black Umfolosi famed for their 1987 hit song, Unity, celebrated their 40th anniversary last year. It was a good year as they also managed to resume international tours that saw them perform in Europe, Canada and the United States of America.

In an interview, the group’s founder and director Sotja Moyo said resuming international tours after a four-year hiatus was very exciting

“Resuming international tours was a great experience as we got to reconnect with our fans who’re abroad. We got to mix and mingle with audiences after the performances and shared stories of how Covid-19 affected all of us as a global village, be it economically, socially, mentally and even spiritually.

“The tour fell on the year that we were celebrating our 40th anniversary hence interacting with audiences overseas was special for us and our fans, especially those who’d been following our journey for years,” said Moyo.

He said they were able to capture and document the experience on their social media platforms.

“Our art is popular because it is authentic and original form of music and storytelling. It is based on our African roots but touches on modern subjects, topics and themes that our fans can connect with.

“Our music is on topics such as family bonds, global warming, the search for spiritual enlightenment, the preservation of cultural practices/identity and the challenges in romantic relationships,” he said.

Moyo said for their tour, they travelled with female members, Luzibo Tabona Moyo aka Luchi Shiki and Sandi Dube for the first time. Completing the list of the five members on tour were Thomeki Dube and Austin Chisare.

“We decided to include females to celebrate our 40 years in the industry because art has no gender and traditional music was never based on male or female, but on community. The first females to join us were Luzibo ‘Luchi Shiki’ Moyo and Sandi Dube who’ve opened doors for more females to join,” said Moyo.

He said their music is mostly meant to promote unity, peace and equality.

Moyo said the group members could not join their families on Christmas Day as they spent the day travelling from New York to Nairobi due to flight changes caused by the weather. They were home on Boxing Day.

Turning to their plans for 2023, Moyo said they want to improve on their last year’s achievements.

“We believe in always doing better than our last project or achievement. We will however continue training the youths at Enkundleni Cultural Centre.

“We’ll also host the annual Enkundleni May Fest to showcase young talent and seasoned musical legends,” said Moyo. – @mthabisi_mthire