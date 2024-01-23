Blood stocks improve with collection of over 1 000 pints in Zimbabwe

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, thandeka.moyo@chronicle

THE National Blood Services Zimbabwe has confirmed that blood stocks have improved following the collection of more than 1 000 pints during the just-ended drives in partnership with Redan.

During the festive season, blood stocks had depleted forcing the blood bank to operate with less than a day’s supply.

The festive season is a high blood demand period as it comes with an increase in road traffic accidents, which leave many in need of blood transfusions.

More than 52 percent of Zimbabweans are in Blood Group O and the rest are in groups A, B, and AB.

Those in Group O can donate to people in blood groups A and B, but they can only be transfused with blood from those in their group. A pint of blood can save three lives and blood is usually needed by mainly pregnant women during delivery, accident victims, and patients requiring surgery.

In an interview, NBSZ chief executive officer Ms Lucy Marowa said 1 365 units had been collected during the recent blood drives in Bulawayo, Harare, Kwekwe, Masvingo, and Mutare

“The National Blood Services Zimbabwe went on a nationwide campaign in January following the festive season as blood stocks were critically low. Redan got into a partnership with the NBSZ with a campaign meant to boost the blood stocks and following these partnerships, there were major blood drives that were conducted at six collection sites in the first week,” said Ms Marowa.

“A total of 1365 units of blood were collected on January 5 against a target of 1 050 units which means the target was exceeded. This was broken down as 225 units collected in Harare, 256 in Bulawayo, 381 in Mutare the highest, 201 in Kwekwe, and 202 at Masvingo.

She said another 201 was collected in Chitungwiza.

“We are grateful to the members of the public, especially Mutare donors, and for all branches that went over 200. On a mobile day, the target is 40 units but we are happy with the 200 that we recorded on a single day. We know that 52 percent are Blood Group O which is the universal blood group that we want in our stocks. We have 25 blood drives lined up now that schools are open we will go to the schools.”

She appealed to members of the public to continue supporting the NBSZ which aims to save lives through the provision of blood.