BNC officially lists on VFEX

Oliver Kazunga in Victoria Falls

BINDURA Nickel Corporation (BNC) has today officially listed to the United States dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), a development that would allow the mining group to raise funding for its various capital expenditure programmes.

The listing follows BNC’s shareholders’ approval to migrate the company’s shares from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to VFEX at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held this week.

Speaking at the listing ceremony in Victoria Falls this afternoon, guest of honour Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said: “The mining sector remains pivotal in foreign currency generation …and this is why the President (Mnangagwa) in 2019, launched the US$12 billion mining industry roadmap by 2023.

“We are hoping that BNC will utilise opportunities to raise capital on the VFEX,” he said.

Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura, Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo, Kuvimba Mining House chairman, Mr Justin Mupamhanga, BNC chairman, Mr Muchadeyi Masunda, and VFEX chairperson, Mrs Caroline Sandura, among other dignitaries are attending the event.…more to follow [email protected]