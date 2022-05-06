Bonang to host AMVCAs alongside IK

Bonang Matheba has been announced as the co-host of the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The awards, set to take place on May 14 in Lagos, will see the media personality deliver “world-class quality television” alongside Nigerian star Ik Osakioduwa.

Bonang took to her timeline to share the news with her fans.

“Excited to be co-hosting the 2022 AMVCAs alongside Ik live from Lagos, Nigeria on May 14th!!” she wrote.

Announcing the awards hosts, the executive head of content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said Bonang and Ik were the perfect fit as they had a great following in the African continent.

“We are excited to have Bonang join Ik as co-host for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs. They are both extremely talented and have attained continental acclaim, having both hosted some of Africa’s biggest shows. Together, they will keep the crowd entertained on the biggest night to celebrate African film and TV stars,” Tejumola said.

Bonang said she was anticipating making her AMVCA debut because “it’s been a long time coming”.

“It’s such an honour to host live productions and I think after Covid-19, we haven’t had the opportunity to be outside to have these big, big productions with live studio audiences. So, it’s lovely to have all of that back.

“It’s also an honour. Any stage I get to step onto is an honour. I’ve always wanted to work with Ik. I’m a huge fan of his so I’m looking forward to that too,” Bonang said.

Zimbabwean production, action thriller Veza: The Unfolding is nominated in the awards for Best Movie in Southern Africa. The thriller, directed by Dumie Manyathela, Rodney Mabaleka and DaKudu is nominated alongside Hairareb — Dantagos, Jimmy — Melani, Black Dollar — David Kazadi and Maria Kristu — Paul S Wilo.

The production was acknowledged yet again following the National Arts Merit Award (Nama) nomination for the Outstanding Screen production.

In a previous interview, the movie’s director Manyathela said the AMVCA nomination had brought back confidence in the country’s film and television industry.

“The team is really grateful for this nomination. We believe that the nomination has brought back confidence in the film and television industry not only in Bulawayo but in Zimbabwe at large as it’s seen as a seal of approval from veteran industry professionals,” Manyathela said.

The AMVCAs are hosted annually by MultiChoice to honour great achievements in the television and cinema industries. The awards are scheduled to take place on May 14 in Nigeria after a one-year hiatus.