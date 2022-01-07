Bosso AGM date set as election fever returns

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC have set January 30 as the date for their annual general meeting.

The meeting will follow the usual agenda of reading a notice convening the meeting, reading of previous annual general meeting minutes, matters arising from the previous minutes, chairman’s report, treasurer’s report, receiving and adoption of board’s report, confirmation of legal representatives and discussion of business that due notice would have been given.

In a notice released on Friday the club said elections for the office bearers will be conducted separately from the meeting.

Positions to be contested for are that of the executive vice chairman and executive treasurer.

The elections will be held on February 6 at the Highlanders Sports Club.

Aspiring candidates must obtain nomination from the club office for which a refundable fee of $200 is payable should a candidate poll in excess of 10% of the total votes cast.

Closing date for submission of the completed forms will be January 22.

Socialite Babongile Skhonjwa has already declared his candidature for vice chairman post with reports that a seasoned football administrator was also eyeing the same post

An accountant with a local blue chip company is said to be keen on taking over from Donald Ndebele.