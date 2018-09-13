BOSSO BITE THE DUST. . . Madinda slams match officials after shock defeat

Ray Bande in RUSAPE

Mutare City Rovers 1- 0 Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS’ coach Madinda Ndlovu was livid with the way this match was handled and slammed the match officials after his team slumped to a shock defeat at the hands of their relegation threatened opponents.

Mutare City’s ageless forward Evans Chikwaikwai scored the only goal of the match at Vengere yesterday after he was introduced as a substitute in the second half.

“I have nothing to say to you. You can get a better comment from the referees,’’ said Madinda.

“The referees will have a comprehensive comment for you. This was pathetic match officiating.’’

Bosso, who thrashed Dynamos 3-0 in their last match at Barbourfields and had only one day to prepare for yesterday’s encounter, were their worst enemies as they had chances to win this match.

They became the latest giants to fall at the hands of the Mutare side who have beaten Ngezi Platinum and Caps United.

Coach Ndega Matsika said his team deserved their victory.

“I think we played well and deserved to win this game. We actually missed a lot of chances and our opponents also fluffed a number of good opportunities.

“However, I am happy that at the end of it all, it was my team that got the important goal.

“We are now looking forward to the match against Black Rhinos and hope to collect more points as we fight relegation.

“We still have a chance to survive and that is what we are targeting,” said Matsika.