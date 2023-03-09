Bosso call for calm

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have called for patience from their fans while they wrap up the restructuring of their technical team.

At the club’s Annual General Meeting held at the end of January, executive committee chairman Johnfat Sibanda informed members that they were in the process of making changes to their technical structure.

On Tuesday, Bosso announced the return of club legend Madinda Ndlovu as first-team assistant coach and director of junior development. Former Highlanders utility player Abraham Mbaiwa has already replaced Harold Nhachi as the fitness trainer.

The changes are not done as assistant coaches Antonio Torres and Joel Luphahla do not have the requisite papers to sit on the technical bench.

It is believed the duo of Luphahla and Torres are set to get new roles so they can be able to take up their places in the technical area during matches.

Luphahla will reportedly replace Vezigama Dlodlo as welfare manager while Torres will be registered in another role which is not that of assistant coach. Torres however, has the qualifications of a fitness trainer.

It appears to be an awkward move that with less than a fortnight till the league resumes the club is still to wrap up their restructuring of the technical team.

Bosso do not have the easiest of games for their opening encounters as they face ZPC Kariba on the opening day of the 2023 Premiership season, followed by an away trip to Black Rhinos. They square off with FC Platinum at Barbourfields before locking horns with Chicken Inn in a local derby.

On match day five, Highlanders welcome archrivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Bosso’s five opponents are no pushovers, with the Bulawayo giants only managing 11 points from a possible 30 against the five teams last season.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer has called for calm, stating that the club will make announcements of the technical team composition before the start of the 2023 league action, which gets underway on March 18.

Highlanders are also expected to name the troops that do the hunting for that elusive championship that Amahlolanyama last won in 2006 when a team coached by a former Bosso son Methembe Ndlovu brought it home.

“We urge our fans to be patient with us while we finalise our technical staff, we shall announce it before we start our 2023 season. In the case of our season squad, it will be announced in due course,” said Highlanders communications officer Nozibelo [email protected]