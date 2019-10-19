Bosso face Platinum in Chibuku Cup

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A CHIBUKU Super Cup humdinger is in the offing after resurgent Highlanders FC were drawn against league champions FC Platinum in the quarter-finals in Harare yesterday.

Another interesting fixture will see 2018 finalists Harare City and Triangle United locking horns, while ZPC Kariba clash with Manica Diamonds and Black Rhinos come up against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

All quarter-final matches will be played next weekend at venues to be announced.

Announcing the format and key points to note, Premier Soccer League marketing manager Rodwell Thabe said the first four teams will not be facing each other.

Pure Platinum Play were the first to come out of the hat when Chibuku general manager Tichafa Rinomota and PSL competitions manager Elisha Mandireva conducted the draw. Second to come out of the hat were ZPC Kariba followed by Harare City and Black Rhinos respectively.

“The team that comes out fifth from the hat will square up against the first team to be drawn out of the hat, which in this case is FC Platinum,” said Thabe and coming out fifth were Bosso, who lost 0-2 to Harare City in last year’s quarter-final encounter at Rufaro Stadium.

FC Platinum were themselves eliminated in the first round by Chapungu and the two sides will be eager to do well this time around.

Irrespective of the venue between FC Platinum and Tshilamoya, the Zvishavane side will go into the encounter with a psychological advantage, having last lost 1-0 to Bosso at Mandava Stadium in 2014.

In fact, Bosso have only managed three victories over FC Platinum in the 17 league matches they have contested.

Chibuku commercial services executive Hector Muchuchu said the first round results were testimony that the competition was a tight contest.

“The tournament started with a preliminary round featuring the League’s bottom 4 teams where Mushowani and TelOne FC emerged victorious against Bulawayo Chiefs FC and Yadah FC respectively. The 16 teams then played in the first round matches. I am sure you will all agree with me that judging from the first round results, it is clear that competition is very tight and the cup race is still wide open,” Muchuchu said.

Winners of the Chibuku Super Cup, sponsored to the tune of $1,5 million by Delta Beverages, will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final draw

Harare City vs Triangle United, FC Platinum vs Highlanders, ZPC Kariba vs Manica Diamonds, Black Rhinos vs Ngezi Platinum Stars