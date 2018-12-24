Bosso fans bid Nyoni farewell

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

HIGHLANDERS fans and members have given an emotional farewell to their outgoing vice captain and winger Gabriel “Granvia” Nyoni whose contract expires at the end of this month after six years with the Bulawayo giants.

Despite efforts to renew the relationship, the talks reached a deadlock with the club eventually announcing that they were parting ways with the winger who is believed to be on the radar of Caps United, Ngezi Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners, Triangle United.

Leading the farewell messages was renowned city doctor and former club head of medical bench, Xolani Ndlovu who also said Nyoni was always free to come back to the club in future. Ndlovu said he was confident that the decision by the player to leave the club was not an easy one as he had a passion for the institution that gave him fame.

“You were always a level-headed individual and I know you didn’t arrive at the decision to leave the team we both love easily. I wish you all the best in your football and professional career going forward. Your best years are just starting. Though I would have loved you to spend them at Bosso, you also need to look out for yourself and your family. A good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children, and you need to put to use that investment your parents made with your education. Wherever you go, always know you have a home at Highlanders,” Ndlovu said to the player via a Facebook post.

Other fans and members who responded to Nyoni’s Facebook post which read:

“Since 20 & now 26 years of age. Kusinwa kudedelwana. Give others a chance to shine. Couldn’t wait to be removed by a Coup #GN27,” also wished the player well in his new home.

“Vele kunjalo bafo wish you all the best lana oyakhona,” wrote Mapricado Prechard Sibanda.

Another Bosso supporter Mongameli OkaMankevu Sibanda said they will always have fond memories about the player.

“All the best broe, thanks for the memories,” wrote Sibanda.

Ndodana Ndlovu, wanted to find out from Nyoni if he will celebrate scoring against Highlanders of which the player boldly declared that he will not.

Below are some of the Facebook post by Highlanders fans and members responding to Nyoni’s post on the same fora.

Ian Gwatura: Wish u the best my man — thank u for the good times u brought to us the bosso family – may god bless you!.

Junildy P b Domingos: All the best star.

Kindman Moyo: Kubuhlungu Kodwa Kumnandi bro, you served the team with a passion and character, we love you but the world is bigger out there, if you remember our conversation the last time I told you that the potential that you possess is not only to play big but to also take soccer to another level in Zim.

Mina am waiting for the future where you will take up the leadership, where a former player will run soccer issues and there’s no way it can not be you, all the best bhudas.

Collin Banda: I am happy for you Gabi though my heart bleeds too. They say sometimes if you love someone you have to let them go so that they can grow. I guess this is that part of life. I see how far you guys have come and how great God is. I encourage the Highlanders family not to be hard on you for no reason. Lawe unje so as a fan no matter how much you love the organisation you work for, if an opportunity for growth comes your way especially financially, you would take it. How many times have we all changed jobs not that the working environment was not good but just because we wanted to make progress financially?

As you finally depart GN27, I wish you well wherever you go and I know you will shine because discipline and loyalty will always take you places. I must say thank you for promising that you are not going to Dynamos. That would hurt too much. God guide you.