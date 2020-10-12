Bosso fans blast club

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS followers have blasted the club’s leadership following the departure of some players as free agents.

Bosso lost midfielder Brian Banda,who was unveiled by FC Platinum last Friday, and striker Tinashe Makanda, who signed for Dynamos last week.

Bosso are in the danger of losing goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Peter Muduhwa and Nqobizitha Masuku, among other players whose contracts expire at the end of the year.

Highlanders’ fans argue that the club administrators need to understand that player don’t need to turnout for a big club to attract foreign scouts.

They said the big brother mentality Highlanders, Dynamos and Caps United have that they are teams of choice are archaic, and they need to change their approach to player engagement.

The loss of Banda and Makanda should send shivers to the Highlanders’ family, especially the management, which had tbeen hoping that player contracts will be frozen in accordance with Fifa Covid-19 guidelines that was implemented by leagues that were already in action when the global pandemic struck.

Some argue that the Fifa Covid-19 guidelines were “just a meagre suggestion” and not a directive.

With Zifa yet to write a document advising clubs how to deal with player transfers, Highlanders should have started engaging players to avoid losing them for nothing at the end of the season.

Bosso are not the only club that risks losing players for free despite paying them every month during the lockdown.

Below are views of some Bosso fans on Banda and Makanda’s moves.

Addie Ntshinga: As Highlanders FC we have to ask ourselves what is it we have done wrong so that we correct it. We can’t have players leaving as free agents at this rate. Almost every window that we have this problem.

David Nkatha: The person or people responsible for player contracts are to blame, they are sleeping on duty.

Butho Ncube: Short contracts are a problem.

Bongani Nka: Ukhona ongenzi umsebenzi wakhe kumbe ukhona otshelela abafana eceleni.

Kilton Moyo: To me this is a clear indication that professionalism is lacking somewhere. Unless Bosso deal with the mindset yokuthi asincengi sifuna ukuncengwa they might find themselves without quality. Something has got to change and change yesterday.

Tse Ndebele: Players don’t leave the club as free agents. They are let go by the club as free agents and the club chooses to let that happen again and again. People must never blame a player at all. This game is serious business even at amateur level. There is always greater reward to the club for taking care of good players.

Onwell Khanye: Poor management, club no money to keep our best players. Let’s move with time and restructure our club to modern ways of running our club.

Tavengwa Zidya: Everyone here has changed companies. So let’s not be hard on boys going for greener pastures. We must stand up and be the better paying team. All the Best BB off to FC Platinum.

