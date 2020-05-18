‘Bosso fans contributions impressive’

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS supporters have managed to raise R20 250 in the two weeks that they relaunched a crowd-funding initiative aimed at wiping the club’s debt.

Highlanders’ debt is $862 868.

The initiative, led by South Africa-based Bosso member Nodumo Nyathi, has received a steady buy-in from club followers spread across the globe.

Nyathi is impressed with the contributions made in the remodelled campaign that targets at least 1 000 Bosso fans to contribute a once-off R500 to help extinguish the debt.

Busani Mthombeni, the Highlanders’ South African chapter treasurer, reported that R17 750 had been deposited into a special account created in South Africa.

So far contributions have been made by 25 members and Nyathi projects an increase as month-end draws nigh.

“We’re content with how the contributions have been coming in as we are in a tough lockdown period. We have intensified awareness about this project that seeks to save the Highlanders institution we dearly love.

“We decided to give an update on how the initiative is progressing as a way of showing transparency and get those yet to sign in to do so,” said Nyathi.

“Together as Bosso people, we can save the club. This initiative is not only for Highlanders card-carrying members, but for sympathisers of Bosso. What we’re hoping for is that as we draw towards month-end, more people come forward and contribute,” he said.

He said every amount they would have raised at the end of May will pay part of the debt.

A report will be made to show people how much of the club’s debt has been cleared and then they’ll work on another month to month campaign going forward.

Nyathi said they are working on opening a Zimbabwean account to make it easy for locals to also contribute.

Sidumisile Ntini, who is based in Canada, said a WhatsApp group titled Bosso Debt Clearance has been created and is made up of participants committed to raising funds for the club.

He said those willing to be part of the contributors can send their details to contacts they have been posting on social media platforms.

“The Bosso Debt Clearance group is specifically a platform for crowdfunding on behalf of the club. There are a number of Highlanders supporters WhatsApp groups and we are confident that we will be able to raise substantial amounts,” Ntini said. — @ZililoR