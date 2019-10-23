Bosso hope for new chapter at ZPC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S a fixture that has previously not only seen Highlanders come back empty handed, but managing just a single goal in the five meetings the two teams have locked horns.

However, Bosso’s Dutch coach Pieter de Jongh believes a new chapter might be written today.

Bosso collide with championship chasing ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium with odds heavily stacked against them and their resurgence under microscopic check.

Highlanders are unbeaten in their last six matches and are obviously psyched up to continue that fine run, but their opponents have not lost at home this season. In fact, the last time ZPC Kariba lost at home was in November last year when Bulawayo Chiefs stunned them 1-0.

“A lot of teams lost points during the weekend so it is important for us to get a positive result. Whether we draw or win those are both good results, but we always play to get a victory. Highlanders have not won in Kariba, but l believe it is time for that to change,” de Jongh said.

The only time Highlanders have managed to score in Kariba was when the team made its debut entry into the elite league in 2014. That match ended 1-1. Since then it has been defeat with no goals for Highlanders.

Except in 2016 where ZPC Kariba posted a 1-0 win, all other visits by the Bulawayo giants have seen them coming back to the City of Kings carrying 2-0 defeats.

Bosso will, however, be spurred on by the possibility of storming into the top six and just three points from the top four bracket.

While Highlanders will be strutting it out in Kariba, city neighbours Chicken Inn will be engaged in a potentially explosive duel against log leaders Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium. The GameCocks are fully aware that a defeat will all but seal their fate in the championship race, as they will be 10 points behind The Green Machine.

Another Bulawayo side Bulawayo Chiefs might bid farewell to relegation fears with a win against erratic Ngezi Platinum at Baobab Stadium.