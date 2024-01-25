Bosso let Ray Lunga go

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS will not be renewing the contract of midfielder Ray Lunga which ended on December 31 2023.

Lunga joins the list of Rahman Kutsanzira, Stanley Ngala, and Washington Navaya who have also been let go by the Bulawayo giants.

Lunga made his first team debut away to Shabanie Mine in 2017 when Tshilamoya were still under Dutchman Erol Akbay.

On the day, he terrorised the home team opponents and capped a fine afternoon with an assist that was buried home by Ralph Matema. With some luck Lunga could have registered his name onto the scoresheet.

Lunga earned the moniker “Ndori Ndori” because of his body size.

He is son to one of Bosso’s greats, Gift Lunga senior.

