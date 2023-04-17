Bosso means Independent Cup business… takes full-strength side to Mount Darwin

Breaking News
Cde Andrew Langa withdraws from Insiza South rerun

17 Apr, 2023
The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo

HIGHLANDERS Football Club are ready to defend their Independence Cup, with the Bulawayo soccer giants taking along their full-strength squad for the Uhuru Cup against Dynamos in Mount Darwin.

The country’s giants face off at Mount Darwin High School on Tuesday, where the main Independence celebrations will take place.

Highlanders, who left Bulawayo on Saturday for Harare travelled with 18 regular first team players, an indication that there won’t be fringe players featuring for Amahlolanyama.

The 18 players who are in camp and participated in Sunday’s roadshow from Harare to Bindura and Mount Darwin in Mashonaland Central Province are led by skipper Ariel Sibanda. Raphael Pitisi is the other goalkeeper.

Bosso vice-captain Peter Muduhwa leads defenders who include Mbongeni Ndlovu, Archford Faira, Andrew Mbeba, Andrew Tandi and Godfrey Makaruse.

The midfielders are Divine Mhindirira, Melikhaya Ncube, Darlington Mukuli, Brighton Manhire, Mason Mushore, McKinnon Mushore and veteran Rahman Kutsanzira, with the striking trio of Washington Navaya, Lynoth Chikuhwa and scorer in the 2022 Independence Cup final Stanley Ngala completing the squad.

Bosso won last year’s final 1-0 through a Ngala strike and Dynamos, whose last triumph in the competition was 2-0 in 2021 would like to wrestle the title from Bosso.

DeMbare are plagued by injuries, with poster boy Denver Mukamba among the four players ruled out for the encounter.

Dynamos’ captain Frank Makarati and midfielder Donald Mudadi as well as goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa have been ruled out of the Independence Cup. [email protected]

