Cde Andrew Langa withdraws from Insiza South rerun

Bongani Ndlovu

[email protected]

FORMER Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Cde Andrew Langa has withdrawn from the ZANU-PF Insiza South primary election rerun, leaving Cde Spare Sithole as the ruling party’s candidate in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The Insiza poll rerun was expected to be held on Saturday.

In a statement, Cde Langa said after consultations with President Mnangagwa, he has withdrawn from the race.

Cde Langa urged those who supported him to rally behind Cde Sithole to retain the seat for the ruling party and also vote for the President and the ruling party’s councillors.

He said the decision to withdraw was “to maintain party stability in the constituency.”

Below is the full statement.

“Godlwayo Omuhle, malalandawonye! Nanko umbiko oqakathekileyo.

After Consultations with our Party & State President HE President ED Mnangagwa regarding the primary election rerun in Insiza South Constituency I hereby make this formal announcement:

1) That I Andrew Langa has withdrawn from the race in line with the wisdom provided by his Excellency to maintain party stability in the constituency and balance traditional leaders’ views on the Constituency.

2) That I will support the Party Candidate Hon Spare Sithole in the coming elections in order for the Party to retain the seat and we also work together to win votes for our President, MP & Councillors

3) I call upon all those who were behind my candidature to accept my decision and work with the rest of Party members to achieve the goal of ensuring that ZANU PF wins the seat.

4) I know that this may not be an easy decision for many but we need to accept it as it in the interest of Party cohesion and unity which has always been the backbone of our Party.

5) I would like to thank all our campaignsteams & mobilisers as well as those who voted for us. Let’s continue working in all Party programmes for our President to achieve 5millon votes

Ngenhliziyo yonke ngithi ngiyabonga kakhulukazi.”

