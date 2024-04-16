Bosso out to assert Uhuru Cup dominance

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

TWO of the biggest clubs in local football, Highlanders and Dynamos, are set to renew their rivalry when they clash in the Independence Cup at Murambinda B High School, on Thursday.

Highlanders have won the previous two editions of the competition.

Bosso won last year’s contest 5-3 on penalties, after the two teams had played to a goalless draw in regulation time in Mt Darwin.

In 2022, Highlanders won the Cup, following a 1-0 victory at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match on Thursday will mark the first time that the giants clash in Manicaland Province.

The Independence Cup comes to Murambinda, courtesy of the Government’s new policy of holding national events like Independence Day celebrations on a rotational basis.

Highlanders coach, Kelvin Kaindu says there is all to play for, come Thursday.

“In terms of preparations, l think so far so good. We have to travel for the Independence Cup and there is a lot that we have to go there and compete for,” said Kaindu.

Kaindu says clashes between the two teams have nothing to do with present form.

“If you look at the game between Highlanders and Dynamos, we don’t look at the current form that you have. It’s an explosive game.

“We don’t want to dwell much on how they are performing. We know what they are capable of doing. We just hope we keep the momentum that we have now,” said Kaindu.

The two teams have already met in the league this year, with Highlanders winning the game played at Barbourfields Stadium 2-0.

Kaindu says, that is all in the past.

“That game is gone. We are not sure of the environment where we are going to play. I think that is also going to determine how we approach the game and how we are going to play.

“There are several factors we have to consider in terms of equipment to be used, looking at the venue for the match,” said Kaindu. The pitch will first be used by Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds, who square up on the eve of Independence.

Simba Bhora, who hail from Mashonaland Central Province where the celebrations were held last year, will be officially handing over the hosting torch to Manicaland-based Manica Diamonds.