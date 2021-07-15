Bosso players yet to get June salaries

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders’ players are yet to receive their June salaries, two weeks into the month of July, the club and players have confirmed.

There are also no indications when the players will be paid, with the executive committee still scrounging for funding.

“We are still to get our June salaries; the club keeps saying the coffers are dry. We hear they are running around trying to get money for our salaries, but when they will get joy, we don’t know. The situation is now dire for most of us,” said one player who spoke to Chronicle Sport.

His version of events was corroborated by other players.

Club spokesperson Ronald Moyo also confirmed that the players were yet to be paid their June salaries.

“The players haven’t been paid (the June salaries)” said Moyo.

With no principal sponsor following the withdrawal of NetOne last year, Bosso have literally been living from hand to mouth at the benevolence of well-wishers.

In early June, the players staged a sit-in at White City Stadium’s B arena demanding that the club addresses their salary adjustment pleas.

They refused to train and threatened not to fulfil their Chibuku Super Cup game against Bulawayo City.

Last week they stormed the club offices along Robert Mugabe Way and forced a meeting with club chairman Johnfat Sibanda and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube over delayed June salaries.