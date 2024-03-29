Bosso take on Simba Bhora at BF

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS fans are cherishing the prospect of watching the last of the Bulawayo giants’ opening three consecutive matches at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon when Bosso play host to Simba Bhora before heading out for the first game out of the city on Monday.

To add cherry on top for the fans, today is a public holiday, meaning the stadium could be filled to the brim as the club has reverted to normal gate charges after hiking fees for the block buster encounter against Dynamos on Week One of the Premier Soccer League campaign earlier this month.

Today’s gate charges against visiting Simba Bhora remain at US$3 for the rest of the ground, US$5 for supporters sitting at the wings while those at the VIP section will part with US$10.

“It’s always nice to watch Bosso at BF and the fact that the team has not left Bulawayo for three games made the first round of matches exciting for us as Highlanders fans. So far so good, we haven’t lost a match and we are not far off from the teams at the top of the league,” Ngqabutho Ngulube of Emakhandeni suburb.

As of yesterday before kick off, Bosso sat on fifth position with four points from two games, behind Simba Bhora, Greenfuel and TelOne who all had the same number of points but enjoyed a superior goal advantage before factoring in matches that were played yesterday afternoon (Thursday) across the country.

Back to today’s game, it’s been five and a half months since Simba Bhora embarrassed Bosso with a three nil thumping in Mhongoro-Ngezi on an afternoon former Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito came face-to-face with an angry travelling band of supporters who couldn’t stomach being humiliated in such a manner.

The defeat was the worst Bosso received at the hands of any opponent last season.

“I travelled for that game and it’s for that reason I want to see my beloved Bosso demolish Simba Bhora. We are at home where we have played well in the last two games and I don’t see us losing at Barbourfields Stadium. Home advantage will definitely help the team,” said Sifiso Andile Mpala, a staunch Bosso supporter who hardly misses a match both home and away.

Without taking anything away from visiting Simba Bhora, things are different at Bosso this time around. A new coach Kelvin Kaindu is in charge and he is happy with the progress of the team so far.

“We are heading somewhere in terms of what we are looking for, having come from the international break. I’m happy with the direction we are taking.” said Kaindu. He is, however, not lost to the fact that his opponents have assembled an expensive side that will go for broke against any side this season.

“Simba Bhora have assembled a very strong team, they went on the market and they got what they were looking for and it’s not easy to face teams like these. We are going in this game knowing that we are facing a very strong team but we will take the advantage that we are playing at home,” he added.

Fixtures:

Friday 29 March 2024

Highlanders vs Simba Bhora (Barbourfields Stadium); Hwange vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Colliery Stadium); Yadah vs Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium)