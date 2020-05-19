Bosso yet to look for juniors coach

Bosso were left with no junior coaches after Gift Lunga Jnr, Sizabantu Khoza and Dan Ngwenya (pictured) all resigned one after the other citing untenable conditions.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are yet to start the hunt for junior coaches following the resignation of the only remaining gaffer Dan Ngwenya early this month.

Bosso were left with no junior coaches after Gift Lunga Jnr, Sizabantu Khoza and Ngwenya all resigned one after the other citing untenable conditions.

Ngwenya was originally the designated Under-14 coach with Khoza in charge of the Under-16 and Lunga Jnr in charge of Under-18, but when the duo left, Ngwenya was in charge of all the age group juniors.

Melusi Mabaleka Sibanda remained in charge of the developmental side Bosso 90 that plays in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

Lunga Jnr was the first to throw in the towel last year followed by Khoza and Ngwenya this year, threatening the survival of Highlanders’ revered junior policy.

However, club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said they were not abandoning the junior teams and will soon head hunt ‘within the Highlanders family’ and reports emerged that Mthulisi Maphosa was keen on the job.

“The better part of the club’s activities, including training sessions of junior teams, are on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will make no sense to rush and appoint coaches who might start working around August. However, this does not mean that the need to fill the void is being overlooked. The void will be filled,” said Highlanders’ media relations officer Ronald Moyo.

Sources said Maphosa was now considering against joining the junior ranks after getting an offer from a team outside Bulawayo.

“It turns out Maphosa wasn’t aware why those guys (Bosso junior coaches) left and he got wind that it was largely to do with remuneration which was said to be very low in the prevailing economic environment.

An offer has already come through from somewhere else,” said the source.