Bosso yet to negotiate players’ contracts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders are yet to tie down most of their senior players, whose contracts ran out at the end of last month.

The Bulawayo giants are, however, confident of a smooth sailing negotiating process.

While under normal circumstances, the first transfer window is expected to open on New Year’s day and remain open for a period of 12 weeks after the end of the season, the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season is only three weeks old and Zifa has to make an announcement on how clubs should deal with the transfer issue.

Highlanders’ acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo confirmed to Chronicle Sport that they have players who are now out of contract following the expiry of their contracts on December 31.

“The club had a few players with contracts running out last month. Conversations with those players were initiated a few months ago. Some were concluded, some are yet to be concluded, but everything is under control. The coaches also submitted their wish list. However, in both cases we are not in a position to disclose names now,” said Moyo.

Highly placed club sources, however, said captain Ariel Sibanda, his deputies Peter Muduwa and Nqobizitha Masuku, Andrew Mbeba, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Godfrey Makarutse and Bukhosi Sibanda are yet to renew their contracts.

Bosso had a shaky start to their league campaign, managing only a single point from the three games played so far, with coach Mandla Mpofu making it clear that they will beef up their dressing room during the transfer window.

There are reports that the club executive intends to bring on board a second assistant coach, with former Warriors’ captain Benjani Mwaruwari a top target.

Another name being touted around is that of former coach Philani Mabhena.

The club enjoys a healthy sponsorship deal from energy giant Sakunda Holdings, who also set aside US$60 000 for player recruitment and signing on fees.