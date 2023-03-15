Boxing makes a return to Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BOXING action is set to return to Bulawayo with the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation (ZBF) set to host a national tournament at Palace Hotel on April 1.

This will be the first national boxing event in the city this year. Elite boxers from around Zimbabwe are expected to be part of the event. There has been an upsurge in enthusiasm following the recent achievements by Zimbabwean boxers, including Charles Manyuchi, Brendon Denes and Kudakwashe Chiwandire.

ZBF’s Steven Masiyambumbi said they are working on the preparations for the tournament. “We are excited to have this tournament. Preparations are going on well. We have a number of programmes lined up, as we gear up for the upcoming international tournaments,” said Masiyambumbi.

The tournament, which includes all age groups, will help in selecting teams to represent Zimbabwe in international competitions which provide a pathway for qualification to compete at the Olympics Games 2024 in Paris, France.

Black Rhinos, HQ 1 Brigade, 5 Brigade, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Prisons and Correctional Services, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, Manyuchi Boxing Academy, Masvingo, Gwanda, Hwange, Beitbridge are some of the teams expected to take part.

Some of the local clubs expected in attendance are Nketa, Sikhulile and Lobengula. – @innocentskizoe