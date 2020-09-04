Braai at home this year! Castle Lager biggest braai returns with different format

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

The annual Castle Lager National Braai Day is upon us but this year’s edition is set to be staged in a different format due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has seen public gatherings being suspended.

The event which has for the past couple of years, been traditionally held at a public venue on the last Saturday of October in Harare, will be accessed by everyone this time around as it will be conducted from the comfort of peoples’ homes. This is according to event organisers, Delta Beverages.

The fun will begin today with a promotion for Castle Lager customers who have been advised to enter a competition for the country’s biggest braai which has been coined Braai Paden/Braai Endlini.

“This time, the festival dubbed Braai Paden/Endlini will kick off with a sales promotion called the Castle Lager National ‘Braai Paden/Endlini’ promotion that starts on Friday, 4 September and ends on the 25th of October 2020. To participate in the promotion and stand a chance to win one of many exciting prizes such as braai stands, braai packs and many more, one needs to buy any three Castle Lager packs of choice, fill in their details on the back of their till slip and deposit in entry boxes available at their nearest supermarket,” Delta Beverages said in a statement.

They went on to say, Castle Lager as their flagship clear beer brand will be giving all braai lovers an opportunity to enjoy their braai at home while imbibing their favourite beer. To ensure people do not leave their homes unnecessarily as the fight against the deadly pandemic continues, Delta Beverages said it has partnered several online suppliers who will assist with the delivery of braai meat and drinks for the big day.

“This year, we’ve partnered with various online delivery platforms such as Colcom’s Home-2-U Service, Garfunkels, Fresh in a Box, Liquor Deliveries and Gateway Stream to offer consumers the convenience of ordering their braai meat or Castle Lager and have these delivered to their homes.

“Consumers can also go to their nearest supermarket and butchery to purchase their braai meat and Castle Lager.”

During the campaign leading up to October 31, there will be extensive consumer engagement on the Castle Lager social media platforms where consumers also stand a chance to win several prizes.

Adding onto that, Castle Lager will also partner with leading radio stations where DJs from around the country will get to entertain consumers every Saturday during the month of October.

“On this day (October 31), we aim to host the largest virtual braai as our followers and consumers will be asked to post pictures and videos of them enjoying their ‘Braai Paden’,” said the company.