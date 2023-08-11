Brig Gen Siziba (Rtd) declared National Hero

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

FORMER top prison officer, decorated soldier and freedom fighter, Brigadier General (Rtd) Milton Bekithemba Siziba, who died on 1 August, has been declared a national hero.

He was 71.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Micheck Sibanda, Zanu-PF secretary for administration, Cde Obert Mpofu said the late Brig Gen (Rtd) Siziba will be interred at the National Shrine at a date to be announced.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa has conferred a national hero status to the late Deputy Commissioner General Cde Milton Siziba who died on 01 August 2023.

“The late Cde Siziba will be interred at the National Heroes Acre, at a date to be announced. I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial,” wrote Cde Mpofu.

Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube delivered the news to the family and mourners at the family home in Kingsdale, Bulawayo, Friday afternoon.