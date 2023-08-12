BRITO FOR WARRIORS JOB?

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

SUCCESS stories often arise from the innovative minds and masterful strategies of football coaches who possess the ability to transform under-performing teams into formidable contenders.

Such is the tale of Baltermar Brito, whose remarkable journey from being an assistant to the legendary Jose Mourinho led him to the helm of Highlanders FC. As Bosso thrive under the Portuguese’s tutelage, it becomes evident that his appointment as the national team coach is not just a choice but a necessity for the growth of Zimbabwean football.

This is not me saying this — it was said by Mourinho himself and one can’t help but agree!

“Hello, everyone at Highlanders. I’m sending you a message because Mr Brito is my brother. We fought together for many years. We won many trophies together.

He has always been my brother, and I’m so happy that he is doing a great job at Highlanders . . . You are on top of the log, and hopefully, you, Highlanders can have an impact to help the future of the Zimbabwean national team,” he said in a one-minute video sent to the club last week.

The name Jose Mourinho commands respect and admiration within the football community. Known as the “Special One”, Mourinho’s endorsement of Brito speaks volumes about the latter’s prowess and impact. Brito’s apprenticeship under Mourinho has undoubtedly equipped him with invaluable knowledge and insights into the art of coaching.

Highlanders, a sleeping giant in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), has risen from the shadows under Brito’s guidance. The transformation is evident and the team’s on top of the log with an impressive 38 points from 18 matches.

This accomplishment is marked not only by their lead in points but also by their extraordinary defensive record. Conceding only four goals in 18 games, Highlanders boasts a defensive fortitude reminiscent of Mourinho’s successful stint at Chelsea during the 2004-05 campaign.

Brito’s influence on Highlanders extends beyond the numbers. The defensive unit’s synergy, exemplified by the partnership of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu, showcases the coach’s ability to forge a cohesive and impenetrable backline.

Sibanda’s evolution into a seasoned and unflappable goalkeeper, along with the steadfast partnership of Muduhwa and Ndlovu, creates a foundation that rivals the best defensive units in football history.

The midfield is further fortified by the addition of Melikhaya Ncube and Brighton Manhire, who bring balance and solidity to the team. Ncube’s defensive prowess and knack for crucial goals, coupled with Manhire’s shielding ability and tactical understanding, contribute to the overall success of Highlanders’ game plan.

To enhance their attacking prowess, Brito’s eye was on securing the services of Obriel Chirinda, a player renowned for his lightning-fast pace and goal-scoring prowess. Chirinda’s potential addition could have injected the perfect blend of speed and precision, aligning with Highlanders’ strategy of absorbing pressure and breaking swiftly on the counter.

Brito’s tactical brilliance is not only guiding Highlanders towards their first league title in 17 years but also presenting a compelling case for his appointment as the senior national team coach. With Mourinho’s glowing endorsement and a proven track record of transforming teams through solid defensive foundations, Brito’s presence could indeed revolutionise Zimbabwean football.

Brito’s journey from being a valued assistant to Mourinho to his position as Highlanders’ coach underscores his potential to make an indelible mark on Zimbabwean football. The Zifa Normalisation Committee would do well to consider the transformative impact Brito could bring to the national team, leveraging his defensive mastery and tactical brilliance for the betterment of the game in Zimbabwe.

Just as he has breathed life into Highlanders, Brito has the potential to breathe new life into the Zimbabwean national team, ushering in an era of success and resurgence on the international stage.

Zifa should do the right thing and consider Brito for the Warriors’ job. — plainstan