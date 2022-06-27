Brito philosophy takes hold as Bosso win

Highlanders FC Coach Baltermar Brito (left) and his assistants celebrate their win

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders 3-2 Black Rhinos

A possession-based style of play signalled the start to Portuguese coach Baltemar Brito’s tenure as Highlanders’ head coach by beating Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The new Highlanders coach assigned midfielders Rahman Kutsanzira and Godfrey Makaruse at right wingback and left wingback respectively in a bid to play the ball out from the back.

The home side’s elaborate build-ups play resulted in them twice taking the lead in the first-half, but they allowed the visitors to level matters and it took a late winner from double scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa for them to collect maximum points.

Stanley Ngala opened the scoring after 37 minutes, but Black Rhinos drew level four minutes later through captain Farai Banda.

Chikuhwa then scored his first of the day on the stroke of half-time.

Rhinos drew level through a spectacular Eli Ilunga strike in the 70th minute.

Ilunga beat Highalanders keeper Ariel Sibanda with a long range effort from his own half after spotting that the veteran keeper had strayed off his line.

Ilunga was yellow carded for excessive celebration after the goal.

Chikuhwa then scored the Highlanders’ winner with seven minutes to full-time.

It was his first brace in the black-and-white colours.

Bosso have now accumulated 26 points from 18 games.

Bosso coach Brito was happy with the victory.

“It was a good game, but not a perfect game.

But the victory goes to the players that did their best.

We had three weeks of hard work with the boys and they deserve it.

“They understood what we are trying to introduce, but not to perfection.

It’s a fair result, as we created more chances than they did.

We want to thank the fans for pushing the team,” said Brito.

Herbert Maruwa, the Black Rhinos coach said: “It was a good game for both teams.

It was a game that we enjoyed, especially when the fighting spirit was there.

We managed to come back twice, but with eight minutes to go, the boys went to sleep.

We were not good enough defensively and we were punished.

It was a good a game of football, very interesting, but we could not defend and we got punished for that.”

Bosso were first to threaten with Chikuhwa, who skied his effort from inside the box after being teed up by Divine Mhindirira after 16 minutes.

Winger Ray Lunga would come close five minutes later, but could not direct his effort towards goal.

After 27 minutes, Lunga connected with a Chikuhwa cross on the left, but his effort was off target.

Weekend results at a glance

Tenax 0-2 Platinum, Caps United 0-1 ZPC Kariba, Highlanders 3-2 Black Rhinos, Triangle 2-2 Byo Chiefs, Whawha 0-1 M/Diamonds, Cranborne Bullets 1-4 Chicken Inn, Byo City 0-3 Ngezi Platinum, Yadah 1-0 Dynamos

— @innocentskizoe