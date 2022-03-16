Broncleer not banned in sport!

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WORLD Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says Broncleer cough syrup contains substances that are not listed under prohibited lists and as such its use cannot be a sport anti-doping matter.

Broncleer contains codeine and alcohol, which are not listed under prohibited substances by WADA.

“The product contains no prohibited substance and, as you suggest, actually negatively affects performance.

Why is this a sports anti-doping matter? What is it that WADA should look at,” said James Fitzgerald, Wada senior manager, media relations and communications.

Fitzgerald was responding to emailed questions from Chronicle Sport following claims by Bulawayo City FC coach Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube that 80 percent of Zimbabwean footballers abused drugs, particularly Broncleer.

While the degree of Broncleer abuse by athletes, especially football players, cannot be quantified, it is common knowledge that some players do indulge in Broncleer.

Warriors’ doctor and chairman of the Africa Zone VI Region anti-doping organisation Nick Munyonga also confirmed that Codeine was not on the prohibited lists.

“It (broncleer) contains Codeine and alcohol, which I understand are not on the prohibited list,” said Munyonga.

Codeine is a prescription pain medication used to treat mild to moderate pain. It comes in tablet form and is the main ingredient in prescription-grade cough suppressants.

WADA was established in 1999 as an international independent agency composed and funded by the sport movement and governments of the world.

Its key activities include scientific research, education, development of anti-doping capacities and monitoring of the World Anti-Doping Code; the document harmonising anti-doping policies in all sports in every country.