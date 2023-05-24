Browny sings on peer pressure in debut album

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

YANOS fast-rising musician Browny is set to release his debut album titled Peer Pressure on June 17 at The Mitre Leisure Centre.

The launch of the album will also coincide with his birthday celebrations. At the show, the decks will be manned by Umlungu Omnyama, DJ 4tue, Gaddafi, PartyKrazy, VegaSmallz, DJ Cp and performances will come from Ellbee, Boocy, Kiara Gal, Stormza and The Low keys.

The event will be hosted by Kikkie Dinaj and Blaq Fauza while the guest MC will be Emmkay_de_Plug.

Peer Pressure has tracks, Ithemba featuring Stormza and Thuts, Ababuye begezile featuring Ellbee and Homboi3, Confession, Ukhekhe featuring Stormza, Overseas featuring TreppVibes, Umgqibelo featuring Ama Kruger (Dusty & Nathan), Umfaz Wam featuring Floopy Kid and Stormza, Bazamile, Ama bounce back Remix featuring Street King and Stormza and Pele Pele featuring Ellbee and Homboi3.

The album was produced by Stormza and Homboi3Nation.

Browny said the album is meant to inspire people on how they should live their day-to-day lives and avoid the effects of peer pressure.

“The album states that people should be disciplined, humble and obedient. It teaches people to be patient in their careers and believe in themselves because they can never be somebody else.

“This is my first album and I feel like it’s something huge because it has a solid message. Everyone can relate to peer pressure, for example, the new generation is abusing drugs because of peer pressure. It’s thus my wish to change that through this project,” said Browny. – @mthabisi_mthire