Breaking News
Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam FC

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam FC

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam FC

14 Jun, 2023 - 18:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam FC Bruce Kangwa

The Chronicle

Lovemore Dube

AZAM FC of Tanzania have released their Zimbabwean utility player Bruce Kangwa after seven years of service.

Kangwa confirmed last night that he had left the Tanzanians whom he captained on Monday afternoon in that country’s Football Association Cup final.

They were beaten 1-0 to finish second and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Kangwa could not be drawn to his next destination.

“For now since it’s off-season I just need to rest but anything that comes out I will get it,” said the Zimbabwe international.

Asked if he would consider Zimbabwean offers Kangwa replied: “For the right price!”

His agent George Deda who was in Tanzania for the FA Cup final on Monday, confirmed this evening that they were talking to some clubs and did not rule out joining another club there.

Kangwa won all the silverware in that country except the championship.

He also played in both the African Champions League and Caf Confederations Cup.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting