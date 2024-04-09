Kaindu stays modest despite good run

Coach Kelvin Kaindu (centre) prays as he is flanked by Try Ncube and Agent Sawu. (Picture by Obey Sibanda)

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS are sitting at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, five games into the season.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu is not getting carried away with that.

When looking at how Bosso has started the season, there can be a few complaints or none at all.

Bosso look to have improved on last season, particularly in front of goal and are well placed to make an assault on the league title they last won in 2006, if they continue with their impressive start.

It is early days, but at the moment everything is pointing to the good.

Bosso have accumulated 13 points after winning four times and managing one stalemate.

FC Platinum are in second place with 10 points after their game against Caps United was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

The Zvishavane based side are most likely to get three points and three goals from that match, as it was Caps United fans who caused the abandonment.

Having lost the title to Dynamos in 2012 and 2013 on goal difference, Kaindu knows how much more goals matter.

The Zambian gaffer appears to have solved Bosso’s major problem from last season, which was scoring goals.

After five games, Bosso has scored nine goals compared to the five goals they had at this stage last season.

The good thing for Bosso is that, compared to last season where they had to rely on set pieces and defenders to get their goals, this time around the strikers have come to the party.

Forwards Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube are already both on three goals.

Ncube who joined Bosso this season from Chicken Inn, appears to have found his groove after appearing to struggle in the opening games.

If Bosso’s previous two games are anything to go by, then Ncube and Chikuhwa are building what could turn out to be a fearful frontline.

Goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda has also kept three consecutive clean sheets as he proves he still has enough gas in his tank.

Kaindu says he is benefitting from the foundation laid by Baltemar Brito, who parted ways with the club at the end of the year.

“I think l want to thank the last coach who was here because l think he made my job easier in terms of how the team was defending. I am more of an offensive orientated coach and this is what we have just added on,” said Kaindu.

He says they are just taking each game as it comes, as a trip to Baobab Stadium for a date with the defending champions Ngezi Platinum is next, on Saturday.

Ngezi Platinum have had a difficult start to the season having won once, drawn twice and lost as many games.

“We are trying to push because the race is still on and we will be taking each game as it comes. We are travelling and we still don’t want to put a lot of pressure on ourselves. It’s better as we keep on picking points. We are traveling to Ngezi who have not started well but they are the defending champions.

“We have so much respect for them and we hope we prepare well for them. They are the defending champions and you can’t rule them out. Every team that plays Highlanders lifts their game and we hope we just focus on the way we are playing, not on the way they are playing,” said Kaindu

He added: “Scoring three goals without conceding shows that we are improving with each game we are playing.” – @innocentskizoe