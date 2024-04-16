BSSL Founders Cup last 16 draw out

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE round of 16 Bulawayo Social Soccer League (BSSL) Founders Cup ties will be played this coming Sunday as teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Founders Cup is held annually to honour the founding fathers of the league led by Chris Mhlanga.

Mhlanga is one of the pioneers of BSSL which has been in existence for the past 42 years.

The first round of this competition saw 32 teams taking part before 16 remained.

Action will continue on Sunday with fixtures now confirmed.

BSSL Founders Tournament Last 16

Fixtures

Iminyela Timers v Congo Chiefs (Iminyela 1), Nkulumane 12 v Cowdray Masters, (Phekiwe)

Mthala v Brotherhood (Bango), Vulavale v 70 Combination, (Magwegwe North) Hyde Park v B.C.T (Hyde Park Shops) Emganwini Legends v Man U (Food 4 Less), Fireworks v City Stars FC /Skippers (Food 4 Less) Ndola v Stars FC, (Iminyela 1)

