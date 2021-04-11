Bulawayo Athletics Board to hold more competitions to help athletes regain fitness

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (BAB) chairperson Watson Madanyika says athletes are showing signs of improvement although they are a bit far off from gaining full fitness.

He made this assessment at the end of the BAB Track and Field Open Championships held at White City Stadium on Saturday.

The event is not on the BAB calendar, but was drafted in so that athletes can participate in as many competitions as possible to regain their fitness.

“Some of the athletes are showing improvement, but some seem like they still need more competitions to regain full competitive action. I think most of them relaxed during the lockdown and a few tried to do some work. The weekend’s event was well attended as we saw over 160 athletes taking part. Everything went according to our plans and we are happy about that,” said Madanyika.

“The event was important for the athletes because it gave them a chance to be selected for national teams if they ran good times. It also helps athletes adjust to competition mode, as you know our athletes have not been competing for a long time. The meet also makes our technical officials practice after a long time of no competitions. Coaches will continue assessing results of the athletes,” he said.

He indicated that the association was already planning for its next event, the National Junior Championship, at the end of this month. – @innocentskizoe