Bulawayo Basketball Association maps way forward

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA) will meet today as they seek to map a way forward for the second part of their league programme.

BBA secretary general Francis Dube said: “We will meet as the executive today and that is when we will have a clear picture of how the second part of our season after the Christmas break will progress. There are a number of programmes lined up after the festive break and the meeting should give a clear picture of how we will schedule our events.”

Meanwhile, eight countries including hosts Zimbabwe have shown interest in taking part in the Afro-Basket Zone Six qualifiers and Afro Can qualifiers competitions to be held in Bulawayo in February. The competitions will see the women’s and men senior national teams return to action after what has been a long hiatus.

Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Angola, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, and hosts Zimbabwe are set to be part of the competitions which will run from February 20-28. – @innocentskizoe