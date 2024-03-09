Bulawayo granny twins revel in memorable visit to Victoria Falls

[email protected]

THE famous Bulawayo granny twins Ms Violet and Jester Mabaisa are having a memorable time in their maiden visit to Victoria Falls.

Due to celebrate their 72nd birthday this year, the identical granny twins are having a dream to visit Victoria Falls, thanks to Elephant Hills Resort who gave the duo a complimentary stay at the magnificent hotel, Africa Albida Tourism for complimentary tickets for Boma and Drum Dinner Show and luxury sunset cruise by Shearwater Adventures, the twin sisters are enjoying themselves in the resort city. They are being accompanied by TV host Ms Lubelihle Banda.

The twin sisters are undoubtedly famous in Victoria Falls as people occasionally stopped them for pictures on the streets as they walked around especially going to the Rainforest