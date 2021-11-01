Bulawayo karate academy scoops 7 golds at open championship

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO based academy KarateNomichi collected an impressive 18 medals at the Kurai Open Karate Championships held at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday.

According to team coach sensei Agrippa Sibanda, the mixed team consisted of 24 athletes.

Rumbidzai Makamache, Julie Ann Weale, Thabo Dube,Gabe Mabikwa, Venus Mariwande and Keisha Alberyton scooped gold medals, while Chantel Ncube, Shaniqua West and Tatenda Tuso got silver, and Zoe Shingirai and Ryan Phiri won bronze medals.

“I am so impressed with our karatekas. They really did well considering that we have been out of action for almost two years. This was a great performance from the team and l would like to thank the parents for their support. At this pace, the future of karate in Zimbabwe is bright,” said Sibanda.

“The tournament was well attended and the contest was so tight. Over a 100 karatekas took part in this tournament, but we were able to scoop seven gold medals, seven silver and four bronze medals. We also got seven individual trophies. This was really an impressive outing.”

The competition marked the return of karate activities in the country following a very long forced break. – @innocentskizoe