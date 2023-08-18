Bulawayo mayor pays tribute to Second Republic

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

OUTGOING Bulawayo mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni yesterday paid tribute to the Second Republic for implementing a number of transformative developmental projects in the city which resulted in its GDP increasing from 12 percent in 2018 to 13, 4 percent in 2023.

According to a compendium of successful projects implemented in Bulawayo, the revival of Bulawayo industries was among President Mnangagwa’s top priorities.

The city suffered decade-long economic challenges that caused many firms to fold and thousands of jobs were lost. It is in this vein that the Second Republic committed to rebuilding Zimbabwe’s once vibrant industrial base.

The revitalisation efforts have seen big companies such as the Treger Group of companies, Shepco BMA Fasteners, Arenel and Zambezi Tanner among others, emerging stronger.

Accordingly, the reopening of Cold Storage Company has benefited livestock farmers in the region and beyond.

Zambezi Tannery’s new processing plant was installed to kick-start leather production and restore the value chains of the leather industry. President Mnangagwa also intervened to address Bulawayo’s water crisis whose severe impact was felt in 2020 when 15 residents from Luveve suburb died after drinking contaminated water.

The Second Republic has, during its first term, implemented several transformative projects, creating over 1 000 jobs in Bulawayo as it sets the tone for the city to reclaim its status as the country’s industrial hub. A total of 230 projects were implemented in the country’s second-largest city since 2018. The projects are cross-cutting from health, capital injection into industries, water and sanitation, education, provision of social protection nets and infrastructural development.

So far, 163 projects have been completed while 67 are at different stages of implementation. The projects also speak to housing delivery, youth empowerment and safety nets for victims of gender-based violence. The projects are in sync with President Mnangagwa’s development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind as the country journeys towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The successful synchronisation of Hwange Power Station Unit 7 to the national grid and its commissioning by President Mnangagwa will ease water woes in Bulawayo, making it possible for the 691 million cubic metre Lake Gwayi-Shangani Project to provide 220 megalitres.

Government also constructed a 2,5 megalitres reservoir at the United Bulawayo Hospitals and drilled three boreholes to improve sanitation and hygiene at the hospital.

The Second Republic rehabilitated outfall sewers in Cowdray Park, Matshobana, Colbro, Nkulumane, and Centurion and financed the installation of four water kiosks and the installation of a 6,6 kilo volts vacuum in Fernhill to enhance raw water delivery to the city.

In the health sector, the Second Republic rehabilitated Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital, Ekusileni and Bartley Memorial Block at UBH.

The Second Republic constructed the Obstetric Fistula Clinic and an Orthopaedic Hospital.

At Mpilo Central Hospital, the Government rebuilt and modernised hostels for junior doctors and constructed an uninterrupted power supply line to the radiotherapy department among other projects to improve access to health care.

Government also modernised the Civil Registry Offices in Bulawayo and introduced an e-passports process facility while information centres were established across the city.

In the higher and tertiary sector, Government established an Innovation hub at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) which houses a DNA laboratory whose services are felt at the national level.

Government has completed the construction of the US$17 million students’ accommodation complex near Nust through the Infrastructural Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), which is now awaiting commissioning. With a capacity to accommodate 1 032 students, the project will go a long way towards addressing the shortage of accommodation at the giant institution and other tertiary institutions in the city.

Presenting his valedictory speech during a function held at the Large City Hall, Cllr Mguni lauded Government for its role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic

“This council presided over one of the most trying global health challenges, the Covid-19 pandemic. The City of Bulawayo is appreciative of all the stakeholders who donated and contributed towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“We appreciate those who continue to partner with the city in the delivery of effective and efficient health services with a number of health facility renovations done supported by Government and partners. Support was also rendered for the acquisition of medicines and medical sundries from the Result Based Financing (RBF) programme.”

Cllr Mguni said in the last five years, the economy of Bulawayo was measured using various economic indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita, unemployment, level of investment inflow into the city, ease of doing business and levels of poverty.

He said the city witnessed significant growth at an average rate of five percent with its GDP increasing from 12 percent in 2018 to above 13,4 percent in 2023.

“The city witnessed the emergence of various industries which include food processing companies such as Ocean Food processing company, Member Foods as well as Africa Steel Pvt Limited. In the tourism and hospitality sector, emergence of hospitality facilities such as Sterling Hotel, Mavuna Guest Lodge and Derby Lodge among others were set up,” said Cllr Mguni.

“Furthermore, we have a total of 230 development projects across different sectors, of which 163 have been completed with the remainder at different stages of development.”

Cllr Mguni said in line with President Mnangagwa’s drive to ensure equitable development across the country, Bulawayo is receiving increased Government attention and has been benefiting more from different policy support measures.

This has seen the Government facilitating enhanced industrialisation support in the city, entrepreneurship, research and development, key infrastructure development as well as attending to pressing service delivery issues, among others thereby building momentum towards an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.

At the same event, six outgoing councillors were conferred with the prestigious Aldermen status in line with the Urban Councils Act.

The Act states that a municipal council may appoint to the dignity of Alderman any person who has held office as mayor or councillor for eight years or more in the case of mayor or 10 years or more in the case of a councillor.

Councillor Mlandu Ncube (Ward One), the outgoing deputy mayor, Cllr Silas Chigora (Ward Three), Cllr Macdonald Chunga (Ward 14), Cllr Pilate Moyo (Ward 11), Cllr Mzama Dube (Ward 25) and Cllr Rodney Jele (Ward 22) were all conferred with Aldermen status as per council resolution of July 5, 2023.

They were all sworn in as councillors on September 16, 2013, and re-elected in 2018.