Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association fixtures released

22 Mar, 2023 - 13:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) have released the T20 fixtures for this coming weekend for the First and Second Leagues.

A total of six matches will be played over the weekend across the two leagues. The matches will be played at three different venues in Bulawayo.

First League matches will only take place on Sunday with two matches happening. The first fixture will see Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) go up against Amakhosi Cricket Club at BAC on Sunday afternoon before Queens Sports Club plays hosts to Nketa Cricket Club at the same venue in the afternoon.

In the second league, on Saturday, BAC II will face Nketa II at BAC in the morning while at Emakhandeni Cricket Club Queens II will play against Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in the morning as well. On Sunday, Wholesale Beef Bulls will be up against Roosters at Academy of Cricket Excellence, former Heath Streak Academy while Gampu Lions will be up against Champions at Emakhandeni.

First league morning games start at 0930hrs while afternoon games start at 1330hrs. In the Second League, where all matches are taking place in the morning, the games start at 1000hrs. @brandon_malvin

